Sylvester Madu Escapes Death As Gunmen Attack Crew At Movie Set

Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, has narrowly escaped death following a raid attack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at a movie location.

The actor reportedly traveled to Bamenda in Cameroon on Wednesday, November 23, 2023, in order to work on a film project.

With great excitement, his Cameroonian fans gave him a warm welcome on arrival as they were unable to contain their enthusiasm at seeing the skillful screen god.

However, a horrible incident occurred on Saturday, November 25, at around ten o’clock at night as some unidentified gunmen raided a drinking spot where Sylvester Madu and a few others were hanging out, causing chaos among those in attendance.

New Telegraph gathered that the attack had claimed the lives of four people and left over ten with serious injuries.

Fortunately, Sylvester Madu escaped unharmed because the Cameroonian police moved quickly to resolve the issue.

The incident was further confirmed by a press release issued by the film company that invited Sylvester Madu to Cameroon for the shoot.

The statement is as follows;

Bamenda, 26 November 2023- Sylvester Madu | ABAKWA Movie

“DAMA Fims received Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu aka Shina Rambo on Thursday the 23rd of November 2023 in Bamenda for a Movie shoot advocating against hard drug addiction.l While concluding the movie, we received an invite for a guest appearance at BIG G VIP located at Mile 3 Nkwen.

“The snooker championship organized by Big G began at 3 pm, everything went well with fans meeting Sylvester Madu, at past 10 pm we heard gunshots from outside, and many ran helter-skelter leading to the death of 4 civilians and over 10 wounded. The police intervened securing the safety of the Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu and dispersed the crowd.

“From Midnight, in the spirit of goodwill, onlookers carried the wounded to the nearest hospitals PMI Nkwen and Regional Hospital, where they are presently receiving treatment. The Police are currently conducting investigations to this effect.

“They promise the safety of Nollywood Actor Sylvester Madu and his subsequent excursion to his country Nigeria. DAMA Film sends a heartfelt condolence to the parents, siblings, and friends who we join in mourning the deceased.

“DAMA Films acknowledges the unfortunate happenings and regrets not taking better measures. These grave effects go into consideration in future projects. For more information contact +237654903405.”

