Sylvester Ezeokenwa Emerges National Chairman Of APGA

…Abaribe, Obiano, Bianca, Nweke, Etiaba Sibudo makes BoT list

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Wednesday elected Bar. Sylvester Ezeokenwa as its new National Chairman marking the end of the tenure of Ozo Victor Ike Oyeh.

While Oyeh takes a bow after eight years of service as the National Chairman of the party he announced that over N300 million is left in the coffers of the party for the new executive to take off.

In a consensus decision, all the aspirants for the 31 elective positions were returned unopposed including the post of the National Chairman.

Making the declaration of the outcome of the party’s National Convention in Awka, the Returning Officer, Ichie Ben Onugbolu said that the process was peaceful and credible, adding that the aspirants saw the contest as a family affair for the growth and progress of the party.

Also, former governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, Amb Bianca Ojukwu, and Frank Nweke Jr emerged as members of the Board Of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

The members of the BOT include Former Deputy Governors Dame Virgy Etiaba, and Emeka Sibudu, immediate past National Chairman Ozo Victor Oyeh, outgoing Speaker of the state Assembly Uchenna Okafor and former member of the Federal House of Representatives and one of the candidates Ben Nwankwo as well as 13 others across the country.

In his validity speech the former National Chairman Ozo Victor Oyeh noted that he met a monthly payment of N40 million for eight years but that he is leaving the party with over N300 million as well as the party’s National Secretariat buildings in Abuja and a Regional Secretariat in Awka Anambra state.

In his acceptance speech the new National Chairman Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa noted that he sees his emergence as a task to take the party to the next level adding that he would see to the injection of new fresh blood and more participation of the youths and women in the party.

Ezeokenwa further noted that the party under his watch would provide the needs impetus to extend the bounds of the party to other states adding that come the next general election the party would show stronger capacity while congratulating the past National Chairman and leader of the party for keeping the party moving.

Also speaking Gov Charles Soludo said that the party has demonstrated a very peaceful transfer of power giving the indication that the future is here in APGA.

“This is unique because there is no other political party in Nigeria that has handed over money in its coffers after eight years of National leadership as well as owning its own Secretariat instead of operating on a rented building.

Soludo noted that the handing over the sum of N300 million with an access of over N1 billion as the property of the party which according to him is unlike what has been obtainable in past since the history of party politics.