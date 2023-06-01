Sylvester Ezeokenwa Emerges APGA’s National Chairman

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday elected Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa as it’s new National Chairman, thereby ending the tenure in office of Ozo Victor Ike Oyeh. While Oyeh takes a bow after eight years of service as the national chairman of the party, he also announced that over N300 million was left in the coffers of the party.

In a consensus decision, all the aspirants for the 31 elective positions were returned unopposed including the post of the National Chairman. Making the declaration of the outcome of the party’s National Convention in Awka, the Returning Officer, Ichie Ben Onugbolu, said the process was peaceful and credible adding that the aspirants saw the contest as a family affair for the growth and progress of the party. Also former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, Amb Bianca Ojukwu, Frank Nweke Jr emerged members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

Also members of the BOT include Former Deputy Governors Dame Virgy Etiaba, Emeka Sibudu, immediate past National Chairman Ozo Victor Oyeh, outgoing Speaker of the state Assembly Uchenna Okafor and former member of the Federal House of Representatives and one of the candidates, Ben Nwankwo as well as 13 others across the country.