New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sylvester Ezeokenwa Emerges…

Sylvester Ezeokenwa Emerges APGA’s National Chairman

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday elected Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa as it’s new National Chairman, thereby ending the tenure in office of Ozo Victor Ike Oyeh. While Oyeh takes a bow after eight years of service as the national chairman of the party, he also announced that over N300 million was left in the coffers of the party.

In a consensus decision, all the aspirants for the 31 elective positions were returned unopposed including the post of the National Chairman. Making the declaration of the outcome of the party’s National Convention in Awka, the Returning Officer, Ichie Ben Onugbolu, said the process was peaceful and credible adding that the aspirants saw the contest as a family affair for the growth and progress of the party. Also former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, Amb Bianca Ojukwu, Frank Nweke Jr emerged members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

Also members of the BOT include Former Deputy Governors Dame Virgy Etiaba, Emeka Sibudu, immediate past National Chairman Ozo Victor Oyeh, outgoing Speaker of the state Assembly Uchenna Okafor and former member of the Federal House of Representatives and one of the candidates, Ben Nwankwo as well as 13 others across the country.

Read Previous

Renowned Ghanaian Author, Ama Ata Aidoo, Dies At 81
Read Next

NEITI Hails Fuel Subsidy Removal, Offers Strategic

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023