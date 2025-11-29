Super Eagles Not A One-man Team

A former international, Sylvanus Okpala, has said that it was wrong to refer to the Super Eagles as a one-man team.

Okpala was speaking on the heels of Nigeria’s ouster from the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals after losing the CAF Playoff final on 5-4 on penalties to DR Congo.

The Eagles scored early and dominated play in the first half but the substitution of striker Victor Osimhen changed the entire situation in the second half.

The Nigerian senior national team players became shadow of themselves as the Leopards had a generally better performance in the encounter which went into extra time and penalties.

Many people are of the view that the Eagle always flop without theh presence of Osimhen with many results and statistics to validate their claim.

Okpara however says that football is a team sport in which the entire team takes the glory for good results or otherwise.

He said: “Osimhen is a very good player and the talisman. I know this but he scores goals with efforts from his other colleagues. We all appreciate his efforts but I still wont call the Eagles a one-man team.

The coach should go all out to get another potent striker to strengthen the team.

“Nigeria is good enough to have two or three good quality strikers in the national team and that is the target for the coach so that they can complement one another.”

Another former Eagles international, Sam Sodje, has also said there was no big deal about the heavy reliance on Osimhen for goals in the senior national team. Sodje noted that the job of a striker is to score goals and assists can come from any other person in the team.

“The team relies on Osimhen because they have trust in him. It is also okay to build a team around somebody.

In the past, we had the late Rashidi Yekini as the scorer with others like Samson Siasia and Daniel Amokachi working for him. “All we have to do is to get more guys to step up their game and show more commitment like Osimhen.

We are also enjoying the fear factor with Osimhen so, it is just a normal thing in football, narratives are different,” Sodje said.

The Super Eagles are expected to put the World Cup ouster disappointment behind them as the AFCON 2025 kicks off on December 21st in Morocco.