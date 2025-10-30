Sylva Not Involved In Any Coup-Aide

…confirms raid of Abuja home

Timipre Sylva’s camp yesterday dismissed the reports of the former Bayelsa State governor’s involvement in the rumoured coup attempt on the Bola Tinubu government. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs Julius Bokoru blamed “desperate and narcissistic politician” for the reports.

However, Bokoru confirmed security officials raided Sylva’s Abuja home. He confirmed that Sylva and his wife were already out of the country as of the time of the raid. According to him, Sylva is in the United Kingdom for a routine medical check and will soon be on his way to Malaysia to attend a professional conference.

The statement said: “In the past 48 hours, I have been inundated with calls from members of the press, political associates, and concerned individuals regarding a circulating report alleging that Chief Timipre Sylva has ‘fled’ the country in connection with certain purported matters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is true that the residence of Chief Timipre Sylva was recently subjected to a raid by individuals believed to be operatives of the Defence Headquarters. “During the said operation, considerable damage was inflicted upon the property.

“Despite sustained efforts, I have been unable to ascertain the reasons or authorisation for this raid. “To the best of my knowledge, the officers involved did not provide any categorical explanation for their actions, either at the time or subsequently.

“It is important to state unequivocally that Sylva and his esteemed wife, Alanyingi Sylva, were both outside the country at the time of the incident. “As at my last communication with His Excellency, he was engaged in a routine medical check-up in the UK, after which he was scheduled to proceed to Malaysia to attend a professional conference.

“The next development I was made aware of, regrettably, was reports circulating across social media and other platforms concerning the raid on his residence.” He added: “While the DHQ has already debunked the swirling rumours of a coup in Nigeria, it is important to state emphatically that Sylva has no involvement whatsoever—either in planning or in logistics—with any such plot.

“Sylva is a thoroughbred democrat, whose entire political journey has been defined by his faith in democratic processes and institutions. “From the 1990s, when he was first elected into the Old Rivers State House of Assembly, to his tenure as Governor of Bayelsa State, Sylva has achieved every milestone through transparent, democratic engagement and the will of the people.”

“His unwavering support for President Tinubu is a matter of public record. It remains fresh in memory how he mobilised the entire Bayelsa APC structure to unanimously endorse Tinubu at the APC Bayelsa Expanded Stakeholders’ Meeting.

“These rumours are nothing more than the handiwork of desperate and narcissistic politicians, already consumed by ambitions for 2027, who see Sylva as their last real obstacle—a man whose political presence and credibility continue to expose their dark, self-serving ambitions.”