Sylva Mourns Late Segun Awolowo

Chief Timipre Sylva, former Minister of Petroleum (State), has mourned the death of Chief Olusegun Awolowo, describing it as a monumental loss to the country.

Sylva‘s Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Chief Julius Bokoru, on behalf of his Boss, conveyed the message.

A statement on Saturday by Bokoru stated that: “As someone who has long served His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, and understands his values, convictions, and the consistency of his public positions.

The statement read that Segun Awolowo embodied a rare blend of humility, intellect, and steady purpose, adding that in every office he occupied, he honoured not only his own name but also the towering legacy of his grandfather, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of Nigeria’s most revered statesmen.

The statement also added that the country lost a refined public servant; the Awolowo family lost a dutiful servant, while the nation’s development community lost a voice of reason and vision.

“I believe he would receive the news of Chief Olusegun Awolowo’s passing with deep sorrow and an acute sense of national loss.

“Although I have not been in recent contact with His Excellency, I am guided by years of closely observing his worldview, his respect for service, for nation-builders, and for those who carry their responsibilities with dignity.

” It is in this context that I offer what I know would align with his sentiments.

“Segun upheld that heritage with quiet strength, promoting economic diversification, supporting institutional reforms, and advancing Nigeria’s engagement with continental trade structures such as AfCFTA.

“From my long experience with Sylva’s perspectives, I know he greatly values individuals who dedicate their lives to thoughtful, principled public service. Segun Awolowo was one such figure.

“His clarity of purpose, his bridge-building temperament, and his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic progress would have resonated deeply with His Excellency’s views on leadership and nationhood”.

“On behalf of the Office I serve, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Awolowo family, the government and people of Ogun State, and all Nigerians who mourn this painful departure.” The statement concluded.