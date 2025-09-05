Sylva Gives Sahara Reporters 7-Day To Retract Violent Video Linking Him To Thuggery

A former Petroleum Minister of State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has given the Sahara Reporters seven days to retract what he described as an inaccurate report linking him to thuggery in Bayelsa State.

Sylva, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Chief Julius Bokoru, said his attention was drawn to a video circulated by the online news platform Sahara Reporters, alleging that a thuggery attack on a traditional chiefs’ meeting in Bayelsa State was inspired by him.

According to the former Governor of the state, even persons trying to link the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa knew it was false.

The statement said there was no way the viral video could be linked to Sylva, who was in Abuja at the time the incident happened, adding that the culprits had no known affiliations with him or his supporters.

The statement stated: “Even those who are trying to connect this act to the former Governor know that it is false. As a chief, former Governor of Bayelsa State and former Minister of State for Petroleum, Sylva has consistently eschewed violence in all forms.

“As Governor, Sylva played a pivotal role in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which successfully brought ex-militants out of the creeks and ushered in peace in the Niger Delta, thereby maintaining respectable oil revenue.

“His governorship remains the most peaceful in the state’s history. It is perplexing, therefore, that Sahara Reporters would seek to portray Sylva as violent without any tangible evidence.

“One wonders what investigative rigour Sahara Reporters employed to arrive at such a verdict. While Nigerian journalism has made significant strides, Sahara Reporters, owned by a serial presidential candidate, has unfortunately regressed.

“Other reputable media houses in Nigeria would reject such a hatchet job, as evident in media algorithms.

“This is a far cry from the standards of the Nigerian press. The Nigerian Union of Journalists should address this anomaly masquerading as a media unit.

“Chief Sylva gives Sahara Reporters seven working days to offer a public apology, rephrase their post, or defend their position in court.”

Recall a video where some youths purportedly disrupted a meeting being held by some community elders in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State

was circulated by this online medium.