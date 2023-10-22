Sylva Doesn’t Deserve Any Vote From Ekeremor – Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has boasted that the All Progressives Congress Candida for the November 11 Election of the state, Timipre Sylva doesn’t deserve any vote from the people of Ekeremor alleging that he had committed a lot of atrocities against the people.

Diri who is seeking re-election come November 11 also said that Timipre Sylva has been disqualified by the court urging the people of Ekeremor not to vote for him.

Diri also exposed how he said Sylva treated two prominent sons of Ekeremor, namely Peremobowei Ebebi disclosing that Sylva removed him as his deputy governor and tried to stop Heineken Lokpobiri’s ministerial nomination.

Governor Diri who spoke at the weekend when his campaign trail visited 14 communities in the three Ekeremor constituencies also accused Sylva of not doing anything for the people when he was the governor of the state stating “unlike those on the other side that did not do anything during their time in office.

He said” Sylva does not deserve any vote from Ekeremor after his atrocities against people of the area. Sylva has been rejected by people of the state and even the court has said he is not qualified to be on the ballot.”

“Sylva removed our son, Ebebi. He also did not want our son, Lokpobiri, to be a minister. He said it should be on hold so that when he fails he can have it. But thank God, today we have Lokpobiri as minister. campaigning for us; unlike those on the other side that did not do anything during their time in office.

He continued “I promised to complete the Sagbama-Ekeremor road during my campaign in 2019 and I delivered.

“I promise Aghoro people that the day we inaugurate the Sagbama-Ekeremor road, we will flag off the Ekeremor-Agge road and take over the construction of internal roads.

While inaugurating the newly built technical college at Ayamasa, the governor said it was in line with his administration’s policy shift to focus on vocational, technical and science education.

He noted that the technical colleges being built by his administration across the eight local government areas would serve as the nucleus for the polytechnic at Aleibiri, which he said would add value to the development of the community and the state.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Mitema Obordor, who is a House of Representatives member for the Ogbia Federal Constituency, appealed to the people of Ekeremor to dedicate November 11 to their son, Governor Diri, vote en masse for him and defend their votes, promising that he will do a lot more for them in his second tenure.

He inaugurated a pavilion at Ekeremor town, a landing jetty at Ogbotobo, a concrete bridge at Lalagbene, internal roads at Aleibiri and Ayamasa as well as a newly built technical college also at Ayamasa.

Also speaking, Senator James Manager said Ijaws from all over Nigeria support the second term bid of Governor Diri adding that he led over 150 Ijaw political leaders from Delta State to drum up support for the Bayelsa governor, saying it was the first time this was happening in Ijawland.