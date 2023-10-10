Sylva, A Man Not To Be Trusted, Says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has taken. Swipe on his contemporary, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in the November 11 State Governorship Election saying that Sylva is not a man to be trusted

Governor Diri said that Sylva displaced all those he promised that he would give the governorship ticket and turned around to become the candidate himself.

He said the man who said a road from Yenagoa to Nembe was not economically viable, a man who proposed an airport but the site was turned into a ‘seaport’ after sinking in millions of naira of the state’s resources cannot be the governor of Bayelsa State.

He said what the state needs now is an honest and sincere leader who is focused on its development and not a man widely known for deception.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rallies in Ogbia Local Government Area, Diri described Sylva as a serial deceiver who does not deserve the votes of the Bayelsa people.

According to a state by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor and Member of Publicity Directorate, Bayelsa State PDP Governorship Campaign, it read as governor for five years and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources for almost four years, Sylva did not make any meaningful impact in the state but rather deceived the people with phantom projects.

Listing Sylva’s ‘sins’ against the people of the state, the governor said as Minister, no Bayelsan was allotted an oil block but instead Sylva ensured that the licence of the state’s Atala oilfield was revoked.

According to Diri, the former governor’s other shortcomings were his deception that he was constructing an airport at Zarama, the failed Brass fertiliser as well and the COVID-19 hospital projects.

Diri, who described himself as a disciple of the late sage, Senator Melford Okilo, who hails from Ogbia, said his administration had transformed rural communities with several developmental initiatives.

The governor said that he had fulfilled most of his 2019 campaign promises and that he deserved re-election to enable him to continue with what he had started.

“Timipre Sylva is a man you cannot trust. He displaced all those he promised that he would give the governorship ticket and turned around to become the candidate himself. A man who said a road from Yenagoa to Nembe was not economically viable. A man who proposed an airport but the site was turned into a ‘seaport’ after sinking millions of naira of the state’s resources.

“When the immediate past governor built a very good airport, Sylva said it was a seaport but today he uses the same airport.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, he deceived me as governor. He said let us go and inaugurate a COVID-19 hospital at Igbogene. In my innocence, I followed him. We did the foundation-laying ceremony and that was the end of the project.

“A man who said he was building the Oloibiri oil museum but after deceiving the whole country with a groundbreaking ceremony, the site was abandoned and it is now overtaken by weeds.

“A man who gave out oil block licenses to others without giving any to a Bayelsan. The only one we have is the Atala oilfield, he revoked the licence.

“A man who has serially deceived the Bayelsa people. That is why everyone who speaks says this is a fight between light and darkness. There is darkness over them.

“We have tried him, we have tested him and he has failed. We have had many governors in this state but only one governor has been stoned, That is Timipre Sylva. Bayelsans have rejected him and he will remain rejected.”