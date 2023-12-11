S*x Without Romance Exists In Marriage – Soberekon

Famous Record Executive, Soso Soberekon has sparked a wave of reactions as he highlighted one of the most hilarious moments that happens in marriage.

According to Soberekon, despite how romance during sex is a considerable factor in making matrimony fun, sometimes, the coitus with the same individual comes without any emotions attached.

He added that it’d simply feel like a chore without commitment or effort sometimes.

He said, “Na when you marry you go know to say sex without Romance exists, you go just hear turn…… Pa! Pa! Pa! Pa! Let’s sleep”

His remark has generated a wave of reaction leaving many with deniability while others could relate to the idea.

Reactions trailing sex without romance in marriage claim by Soso Soberekon.

xabelpower said: “To have a pleasant s#x life, avoid walking around naked, when you get used to something it gets tiring.. remember he is a man before he is your husband learn to build a solid friendship that will always keep you in each other arms.. love and light always❤️.”

orjiobi penned: “This is only true for unhealthy marriages. For healthy marriages, you make love and not have sex. #Period.”

cravingsdelight_ opined: “I reject this kind of marriage o.”

cynthiakerendian wrote: “Am just seeing God forbid and Tufiakwa everywhere anyways until then I wish you all well.”

chibbz_01 noted: “God please may this never happen to me and my spouse. Hope we always desire each other truly.”