SWYSF Applauds Tinubu, Congratulates Jamila, Oyewunmi On Appointment

The Southwest Young Stakeholder Forum (SWYSF) has applauded President Bola Tinubu on the selection of Dr Jamila Ibrahim Bio as Minister of Youth and Mr Ayodele Olawande who is a staunch member of the forum as the Minister of State for Youth.

The Chairman of the forum, Hon. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo who spoke in a press statement issued on Monday lauded President Tinubu for keeping one of his campaign promises.

According to him, the choice of The president exemplifies a profound commitment to the aspirations and capabilities of the youth, in alignment with the promises made during the electioneering campaign

Speaking further, Oyegbola-Sodipo congratulated Jamila and Olawande on their appointment as ministers

The statement reads, “The Southwest Young Stakeholders Forum (SWYSF) extends its warmest appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, on his selection of Dr Jamila Ibrahim Bio as Minister of Youth and Mr Ayodele Olawande who is a staunch member of the SWYSF and one of the choices presented to the President by the forum when the Ministerial position became vacant as Minister of State for Youth.

“This choice exemplifies a profound commitment to the aspirations and capabilities of the youth, in alignment with the promises made during the electioneering campaign.

“Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim, a young and accomplished medical doctor, brings to her new role a wealth of experience, having served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) and as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Mr Ayodele Olawande, a distinguished community development expert and a prominent youth leader within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has proven himself through his service in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

“The Southwest Young Stakeholders Forum holds the utmost belief in the capacities and capabilities of these two exceptional individuals, whose integrity and dedication played a significant role in the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as the President of Nigeria.

“We, as a Forum, pledge to continue to offer our unwavering support for President Tinubu’s policies and programs, reaffirming our commitment to standing by his side as we collectively work towards a brighter future for our great nation.

“In conclusion, we echo the sentiments of Oliver Twist – we will continue to seek and strive for more, as we remain steadfast in our unwavering support for the President and our great party the APC.