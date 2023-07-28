Switzerland’s N300m Yearly Pay Tops Doctors’ Salary Globally –Report

For Nigerian doctors planning to leave the country for greener pastures and better working conditions abroad, Switzerland is the preferred destination. She offers a mouth-watering package that exceeds what obtains in their traditional ports of call, like the UK, US and Canada. Currently, the average salary paid doctors by the European nation is the highest in the world. Switzerland, according to the World of Statistics, pays about $388,623 (about N305, 721,375) a year.

On the other hand, their Nigerian counterparts receive a fraction of that with just $11,573 (N9, 104,230). Given the harsh economic climate of the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ against the backdrop of the above salary, it is understandable why our nation’s medical personnel are leaving in droves. At present, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said at least 50 doctors leave the country every week to work abroad.

According to the association, poor working conditions coupled with poor salary and the rising cost of living are main factors responsible for the exodus. The National Association of Resident Doctors are currently on strike, for the umpteenth time over what they described as failure of the Federal Government to address their grievances. The US is still a good destination for Nigerian doctors as it pays the second highest average salary of $316,000 (N248, 555,220) while Canada is third with $194,777 (N153, 203,496).

The UK, which is home to most Nigerian doctors, is not doing badly in fifth place, with an average salary package of $138,000 (N108,536,419), which is slightly less than the $183,000 (N143,926,147) fourth placed Germany pays her doctors. According to the UK General Medical Coun- cil’s data, there are 11,055 Nigeria-trained doctors in Britain, which is the third-highest number of foreign doctors working in the United Kingdom, after India and Pakistan.

Incidentally, Saudi Arabia which was the preferred destination of Nigerian doctors in the 80s and 90s is sixth, with a $133,320 (N104, 853,737) average. At the other end of the salary scale, the South American nation of Argentina brings up the rear with an average wage of $5,280 (N4, 152,198) for her doctors. Surprisingly, India where many Nigerians go for medical care only pays her doctors slightly better than the West African nation, with an $11,581 (N9, 107,469) yearly average.