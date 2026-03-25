Switzerland To Return Benin Bronzes, Pledges To Help Combat Insecurity In N’East

Switzerland has agreed to return Benin bronzes as part of efforts to strengthen cultural ties between the European nation and Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar said this yesterday after a meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima and Swiss Vice President Ignazio Cassis at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja.

Tuggar said the discussions were a continuation of the old relationship between both countries that dates back to 1961. He said: “Vice President Cassis expressed keenness to see Nigeria and Switzerland sign a free trade agreement, and this is a very welcome development.

“There were other discussions about Swiss businesses and investments. “There are so many of them, and that is why, from here, he goes to Lagos to engage with the private sector.

“There was a general assurance that we need to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, not just when it comes to business but also the cultural aspect of the relationship.

“So, there are Benin bronzes that are going to be returned from Switzerland. “He informed the Vice President that the Swiss Minister of Culture would be visiting Nigeria shortly, and this was something that was highly appreciated.”

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Cassis said discussions dwelt on improved bilateral relations, free trade agreement, skills acquisition, migration, cultural exchange, and support for Nigeria in tackling the security situation in the North East.

He said: “We are considering improving our bilateral relations. We are considering analyzing the opportunity of making a free trade agreement with the AfCFTA family and Nigeria.

“Secondly, we are working together very much in diplomatic efforts to address the many different conflicts in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

“Thirdly, we are contributing to vocational training in Nigeria, with the Swiss companies in Nigeria creating the best conditions for young people to peacefully live together by being skilled enough to have jobs for the future.”