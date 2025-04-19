Switzerland To Host World Aqua Day 2026

Share

Switzerland has been unveiled as the host country for World Aqua Day 2026. According to a report by Eturbonews.com, this was made known by the Chairman of the Ocean Alliance (OACM), Kristijan Curavic.

One billion people in 190 countries are invited to participate and watch this global event of divers cleaning up ocean shores, rivers, and lakes, brining nations together from around the globe in a spectacular show of peace, and tourism, through a common concern for the environment.

World Aqua Day, formerly known as Guwaa World Underwater Cleanup Day, is the world’s largest ocean, lake and river cleanup beneath and above the water surfaceThis global initiative was founded by Kristijan Curavic, OACM President. It was first launched in Monaco by HSH Prince Albert II in 2013.

On the agenda at World Aqua Day, which will be the third edition of the global event, is the physical removal and extraction of plastic and marine debris in waters to minimise the negative environmental impact on marine and human life.

There is a more significant meaning behind World Aqua Day; it is unity and peace. The philosophy of World Aqua Day is to reunite mankind by working together to minimise plastic’s devastating pollution effect on our most precious natural resources.

World Aquatic Day Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gerhard Heiberg, the organiser of the Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994, has been developing the concept of World Aqua Day together with its Founder, Mr Kristijan Curavic. The concept was developed in 2014.

Heidberg will oversee the development in his honorary CEP position. This is as he disclosed, “I believe this is the only thing that will reunite mankind in working together towards the preservation of precious oceans, lakes, and rivers. We are sending out an important message of peace and solidarity through this world water cleanup.

‘‘We will have a real spectacle over the lake with people, boats, and special visual aids that will take your breath away. In the Aird we will simulate ocean life with more than 10,000 drones. The world has never seen such a spectacle.

‘‘We want to raise emotions among global audiences and send powerful messages that can impact our minds and hearts in order to change the way we treat our water surfaces.”

Curavicto on his part noted, ‘‘the upcoming third World Aqua Day should be a historic event. We are working to bring 190 nations together and synchronise a coordinated cleaning up of ocean shores, lakes, and rivers.

‘‘All of this will be streamed live, while Switzerland, as the host country, will prepare a show for the world. We expect heads of state in many countries to support their national cleaning team.

‘‘National and international media will bring this initiative into the living room of a billion people worldwide.’’

While the Chairman of the World Aqua Day Committee, Kristijan Curavic said that 16 World Aqua Day Executive Board Members will work with 36 World Aqua Day Operative Management members and its 300 ambassadors worldwide to make this event a global success.

