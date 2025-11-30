Switzerland Ambassador Reaffirms That Consultations On Repatriated Benin Bronzes’ll Continue Through Oba’s Palace

The Switzerland Ambassador to Nigeria, Chad, Niger and ECOWAS, Patrick Egloff, has affirmed that consultations on the restitution of repatriated Benin bronzes, looted during the 1897 British invasion of the Benin Kingdom will continue to be routed through the Oba of Benin’s Palace.

Egloff gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin, acknowledging the monarch’s longstanding role in the global campaign for the return of the artefacts.

He noted that the Benin Palace remains central to Switzerland’s ongoing restitution engagements, which involve collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Nigerian government authorities and researchers working on what he described as “the Bronze structure” to ensure the preservation of Benin art.

“I repeat, Your Majesty, that you have been and will continue to be part of this process. Consultation through the Palace will continue,” Egloff said.

The Ambassador also highlighted Switzerland’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in cultural preservation, vocational training for youths, anti-trafficking initiatives and migration projects.

In his response, Oba Ewuare II prayed for the success of the Ambassador’s mission and recalled his own diplomatic service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Italy, during which he also oversaw relations with Scandinavian countries.

The Oba requested Switzerland’s partnership with the Oba Ewuare Foundation, which focuses on rehabilitating victims of human trafficking, irregular migration and related challenges.

“We would like to reactivate the Foundation, which is very keen on rehabilitation of victims of trafficking and illegal migration. We will be discussing with you on the need for collaboration. We thank you and wish you well. We are here to assist you,” the Oba said.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Egloff described the monarch’s remarks as heartwarming and reaffirmed Switzerland’s respect for the traditions of the Benin Kingdom.