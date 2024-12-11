Switching From Animal To Plant Protein Boosts Heart Health

Share

A new study has found that moving away from meat to plants as a main source of protein will do wonders for heart health. The findings were published in the ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’.

The researchers urged citizens to cut down on meat consumption, especially red and processed meats. However, the study recommended eating more legumes and nuts.

Such a dietary pattern is beneficial not just for human health but also the health of the planet. ”The 30-year study found that folks with the highest ratio of plant-based protein to animalbased protein cut their odds of developing (CVD) by 19 per cent.

They also had a 27 per cent lower risk for coronary heart disease (CHD). “Most of us need to begin shifting our diets toward plantbased proteins,” said study senior author Dr. Frank Hu, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard University.

“We can do so by cutting down on meat, especially red and processed meats, and eating more legumes and nuts. Such a dietary pattern is beneficial not just for human health but also the health of our planet.”

According to the team, when meat is replaced by nuts and beans as a prime source of protein, this appears to help lower blood fats, improve blood pressure and ease inflammation.

