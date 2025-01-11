Swiss International Hotels and Resorts Names Ele Director West Africa

Share

One of Nigeria’s leading hoteliers and hospitality consultants, Emmanuel Uzoma Ele, has been appointed Director West Africa for Swiss International Hotels and Resorts. With this appointment, Swiss International is set to re-energise its brand in the West Africa region, particularly in Nigeria.

Ele will be responsible for business development for new hotels, hotel management and license services for existing hotels across Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon. He will identify and pursue new business opportunities and partnerships as well as maintain relationships with key clients, stakeholders and also collaborates with other regional directors, functional leaders, and teams to achieve the company’s objectives.

He presently serves as Managing Director of Six Regions Hotels Nigeria, a hospitality company with strong background in business development and operations. With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry across West Africa, he brings unparalleled expertise to his new position.

The Swiss International new appointee holds an HND in Hotel and Catering Management; Post graduate degree in Public Relations; MBA from Imo State University, Owerri, and a Senior Certificate Programme from Harvard University among others.

Mr Henri W.R. Kennedie, President and CEO of Swiss international, is pleased with this development as he expressed confidence in the ability of Ele to deliver on his mandate. This is as he disclosed, ‘‘we are confident that with Mr Ele, as a faculty member of the prestigious Rome business school Nigeria, as he will apply his extensive entrepreneurial experience and knowledge to drive business growth and excellence in West Africa.

‘‘His appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality services in the region.”

On his part, Ele, who is elated about the appointed, said, “international hotel brands will bring that extra power that is necessary in today’s competitive digital world. Hotel owners in Nigeria want their properties associated with strong international brands that are working with database systems with automatic social media connections.’’

That is exactly what Swiss International brings, next to state-of-the-art central reservation systems, reputation management and international Mystery guest Swiss International is known for its Swiss quality, something where Switzerland is known for.

