Swiss Deadly Fire Bar Owners’ Lawyers Condemn ‘Vindictiveness’

The lawyers of the owners of a Swiss bar where a deadly fire broke out on New Year’s Eve killing 40 people and injuring 116 have broken their silence to criticise “lies” about their clients.

Jessica and Jacques Moretti were “devastated”, the lawyers told local media, but denied being aware of any dangers at their venue.

“There is a sort of public vindictiveness directed against them,” one of the three lawyers, Yaël Hayat, said. Initial findings from the investigation suggest the fire began as sparklers attached to champagne bottles ignited soundproof foaming that lined the ceiling of the basement of Le Constellation bar in the popular ski resort of Crans-Montana.

Authorities have acknowledged that the bar had not undergone safety checks for five years, reports the BBC.