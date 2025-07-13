Swiatek Thrashes Anisimova To Claim Wimbledon Title

Poland’s Iga Swiatek ruthlessly took advantage of American opponent Amanda Anisimova’s nerves to win her maiden Wimbledon title, with the 6-0 6-0 victory taking just 57 minutes.

Swiatek, 24, was also playing in her first final at the All England Club but looked more assured from the very start.

No woman had won a Wimbledon with a double bagel – the name given to a victory without dropping a game – since 1911.

It is the sixth Grand Slam victory of Swiatek’s career, having won on each of her appearances in major finals.

“It seems super surreal,” said Swiatek, whose five previous titles came on clay or hard courts.

“Honestly, I didn’t even dream of winning Wimbledon because it was way too far.

“I feel like I’m an experienced player, having won other Slams, but I didn’t expect this.”

Eighth seed Swiatek drew on all of her greater experience to race through the first set in just 25 minutes.

Anisimova, just three months younger than Swiatek, looked tense from the very start and made a flurry of errors in an opener where she won just nine points.

Despite a sympathetic Centre Court crowd willing her on, things did not improve in the second set for the 13th seed.

A total of 28 unforced errors, plus five double faults, starkly illustrated Anisimova’s struggles.

Fighting back the tears as she addressed the crowd, Anisimova said: “It’s been an incredible fortnight for me – even though I ran out of gas.

“I wish I could have put on a better performance for you today.”