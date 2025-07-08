SWHCET Inducts New MD, Planning C’ttee Ahead 2025 Expo

Real estate consultant and former Chairman of REDAN Ogun State Chapter, Oyebola Okusanya, has been officially inducted as the Managing Director of the SouthWest Housing and Construction Exhibition and Trade (SWHCET), a regional platform promoting innovation and development in the housing sector.

The induction ceremony, held at Maroccaine Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, also featured the inauguration of planning committee members ahead of the 2025 edition of the exhibition, scheduled for October 7–8 at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Themed “Renewed Hope Housing: Driving Regional Development,” the event aims to galvanize collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Present at the colourful ceremony were the Special Adviser on Trade to the Ogun State Governor, Oluwayemisi Dawodu; Senior Special Assistant on Housing to the Oyo State Governor, Hon. Lakan Akinsete; and Senior Special Assistant on Urban Development to the Lagos State Governor, Hon. Segun Williams. Others included SWHCET Board Chairman, Hon. Lanre Ope; Board Director, Toye Arulogun; and key players in Nigeria’s housing ecosystem.

Newly inducted members of the planning committee include Mr. Victor Adesewa Adegbile, Mr. Toba Emmanuel (Program/Operations Coordinators), Mr. Gbenga Adeleke, Dr. Ebuka Ewuzie, Barr. Adaku, Mr. Adebisi Adeyinka, Mrs. Mabel, Engr. Paul Achodo, Dr. Kingsley Akadidi, and BLDR. Olugbade Fatai Omolade, MNIOB.

Welcoming the new team, Convener and Director, Dr. Olayemi Rotimi-Shodimu, expressed confidence in Okusanya’s leadership, stating that his track record would elevate the initiative to greater heights.

“SWHCET provides a platform for stakeholders, policymakers, and innovators to share solutions and forge partnerships to transform the built environment,” he said, noting the initiative was borne out of the growing housing deficit and lack of access to affordable homes and mortgages in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Okusanya outlined his vision anchored on five pillars: Collaboration, Empowerment, Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability. He announced plans to launch free artisan training for youths across the Southwest, aimed at reducing youth unemployment and empowering skilled labour.

He also revealed plans to introduce affordable building technologies, including a clay-based block alternative expected to cut construction costs by up to 60 percent. “Instead of spending ₦25 million on a bungalow, you can achieve the same with about ₦7.5 million,” he said.

Okusanya emphasized the need for regional synergy to decongest Lagos and increase housing access in Ogun, Oyo, and neighbouring states. “Our goal is to partner with all stakeholders to make affordable housing a reality across the Southwest.”

Board Director Hon. Toye Arulogun, while congratulating the new members, urged them to view their roles as both an opportunity and a service to the region. “There is huge potential in this sector for social impact and financial returns,” he noted.