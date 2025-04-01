SWG: FirstBank Pledges Commitment To Youths And Sports Development

Share

Impressed by the outcome of the maiden edition of the South West Games, the Games major sponsor, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, has pledged its continuous support for any sporting initiative that targets youths and sports development across the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the maiden South West Games, Seyi Oyefeso, Executive Director; Retail Banking of FistBank, said supporting sports is in line with the bank’s belief in engaging and encouraging youths to put their energy into things that are positive and rewarding.

“We will always support anything that is targeted at youths. At FirstBank, we will continue to embrace anything that engages our youth positively and things that encourage them to put their energies into things that are position and rewarding”, he said.

He, however, added that such support for sports is not limited to the South West alone, explaining that FirstBank is a national financial institution that operates across off the state states of the federation and will support any initiatives geared towards encouraging youth nationally.

While urging the corporate world to bring their expertise to help sports grow, he said doing so will greatly improve sports development across the country.

