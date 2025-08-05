S’West’ll Suffer Withdrawal Syndrome If Tinubu Leaves Office in 2027 –Osuntokun

Akin Osuntokun is the former Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 General Election. In this interview, he speaks on the internal crisis in Labour Party and why the party seems to be losing a game of poker when it comes to reconciliation, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU writes

Why is it becoming impossible for the Labour Party leadership to strike a deal and come back together as one party?

You have a point there but I’m used to taking my own destiny into my hands, my faith. Yes. So at all times I try to have a constant trajectory. I mean everybody who must have been following the titfor-tat crisis will know that the party as such is heading towards extinction.

But it is not peculiar or unexpected. There are many of these parties that just exist on paper. Labour Party was more or less of that mood before Peter Obi breathed air into it. So there will be nothing peculiar. But those former executives who are trying to sit tight that nobody will be surprised.

I mean if, though they do have a new and they have something that works for them, they have a nuisance value. Is there any other party, any party like say the party in power, if you want to destabilize some people, you know things like that.

They are there to be used and I think they have been doing that. So you see I’ve been trying to say that look, it’s a pity that the Nigerian constitution does not permit for independent candidacy. If that was there, somebody like Obi wouldn’t have fallen into Labour Party. You must remember that what powered his coming to the Nigerian big time was what they call the Obidient Movement, not the Labour Party.

It was when trying to fulfill the regulations, okay, you don’t start deciding which of these special purpose vehicles you are going to use for your, so but even at a larger level, I mean Nigeria doesn’t have a viable political party system. This is actually the problem.

We operate SPVs, we operate a system which literally and at cycles people coming together, calling themselves whatever it is, to grab power. Then when they get to that power, you see all their actions, they are almost totally at odds with whatever they might have said during the launch.

And of course this is so, even the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and things like that, ADC is also taking, like what, there is room, there is a vacuum for another competitor, major competitor. So to that extent those going to ADC are taking advantage of that.

If you put all those people together in ADC, certainly you know that this cannot be a party consisting of people with difference. The only objective is what is in view. And as I said, all these other parties like Labour Party and some that you cannot remember their name and they are part of the anomaly, the dysfunction.

You must be in a party to contest, not that you must be in a party to fulfil what you said, what you campaign for, what you represent. The ADC is saying that, and that is Nigeria for you, nominalism, trivialising issues that are so important, getting into the constitution and so on. Nigeria is replete, with all manners of dysfunction.

We need to follow through on the principle of rotation between North and South. That is the only way you can build a nation

With what you said about Labour Party, are you interested in rejoining ADC because at least to some extent, it is a newer thing and perhaps there is the possibility of moulding it in a particular direction?

Moulding it, I don’t know. My first instinct was that, because more or less, we established, we started the ADC. President Obasanjo started what he called a Coalition for Nigerian Movement, something like non-partisan and then invited Nigerians of like-minds to join with him.

But he then said that the transition of that movement into becoming a political party, you will have to, because of his own position as a statesman.

So, of course, you know, so we were there at the beginning. But like I said, you know, instinctually, by sheer instinct that is where potentially I’m looking at, but I haven’t actually joined it.

Looking at it from where you’re standing do you now, you have a vision to wrestle power from the APC. How are you going to do that now?

I reason through whatever I want to do, because I don’t like looking back that I shouldn’t have done this. But you see, there are some, a few ground rules for me and I hesitate to say so, because I don’t want people to personalise it or to misinterpret it. We need to follow through on the principle of rotation between North and South.

That is the only way you can build a nation. So the presumption is that you will support a candidate from the South?

I have to. I mean, look, those are the kind of politicians that Nigerians need. You can’t say something in the morning and turn against it in the afternoon. And there is a lot of reason behind that.

A lot of patriotism and it takes perseverance for people to build a country. But at the slightest time, at any moment that you seem slightly disadvantaged, you start bringing about all sorts of problems.

Now, if at the end of the day, somebody from the North wins, then you will have created another problem. That you deprive the South or maybe the Southwest of fulfilling the two terms. So you start again.

You made a pregnant statement phrase. You said maybe the Southwest. Does that suggest that you might be inclining in that direction, as far as this thing is going to South is concerned?

Oh, okay. Well, I have to, because the present man there is a Yoruba man. So, and of course, to that extent, it actually stands to do, by Nigerian contributions and everything, ahead of the other people.

Now I mentioned Southwest, because, look, the Southwest, more than any other zone are going to suffer the withdrawal syndrome if Tinubu leaves office in 2027.

The Western region has a history of balance of terror, spawning on, erupting into physical violence against those who might have taken an independent position not to support the present president.

You mean people like yourself, for example?

Well, I actually was going to say that I suffered a bit of that in 2023 especially when the result of the presidential elections caught them flat-footed. So, there was a backlash with the following election for the Lagos State governorship. So, first, it’s a very traumatic experience for me.

They were harming the Igbo people. I did a lot of, I moved around. I saw them cowering together. Some of them have been brutalized, and I said, is this where we are going? This was in Lagos. This is what is going to happen, and then when I was, they didn’t allow them to vote.

So, I said, look, you cannot stop people from voting, and then the man who appeared to be the big person among them was threatening me, pushing me, so I said, well, so you can now imagine a situation where a Yoruba man is the sitting president and you try to do that.

Well, look, Nigeria needs, we can, all these patch patch, you can’t run away from a constitutional overhaul, a major, like, for instance, the presidency is the most destabilizing factor of Nigeria’s politics.

It excites this mad ambition. Everybody wants to go there, and there’s a reason for that to exercise arbitrariness patronage, and so on and so forth. You can pick whoever you want.

What is the upshot you are making because you were once quite close to President Tinubu and whether the points you’re making now are suggesting that you’re going to be drifting back in that direction?

No, some can give that kind of interpretation, but you see, I said things as I see them. Like I said, I still have a good personal relationship with him.

I actually feel bad at times, when I always seem to find myself on the opposing side. You look at the last election leading a campaign, you can imagine what transpired.

Well, you see, you’ve got to give him, again, what I’m saying is, regardless of that, at that time, right, even now, I wrote something on the papers recently, and this is, I call it the Constitution that the crisis of Nigeria is not about replacement of Tinubu.

No that is not the problem of Nigeria, believe me, if you replace Tinubu, successfully do that, the person who comes in without doing something about the Constitution is likely going to prove worse than the person who’s there.

When Tinubu’s presidential ambition came to public notice, you went to him and told him that you were going to actively support the emergence of a president from the southeast. He must have felt like you punched him in the stomach…?

No, I don’t think so. No, I think he understands me and probably will have some respect for him because people, 99 per cent of people around him will not say that to him.

And it’s not that I wasn’t doing it out of anger or anything with him. I was doing it because this is what, if you want to build a nation, so if you have an objective, logically, there is a way you go about it. You cannot deviate from that path and still say that you have this as your objective.

See, look, if you believe in the north-south rotation, for instance, which has proved to be a stabilizing factor, and then what was it that was responsible for adopting it in the first place? Has that need changed? So why then do you want to abandon it? I think the most people who relate with me, they know that I’m like this.

Why did you support Peter Obi and be in preference to him?

It was the turn of the south-east. The principle of rotation of power lies the beneficiary at that time should be the south-east, and it’s like this.

And now that the south-east is not in, is that principle that you had fidelity to, is that still going to prevail in 2027?

Yeah, I mean, look, if I’d already, I said something earlier, that this is the position that is my position. If Obi, for instance, is not going to be on top of the ticket, I would, and I will probably support whoever, or keep quiet about the prospect of whichever candidate is from the south.

Look, in Obi, look, the political players, they were caught unaware by him. That’s why he went so far. They would have killed him before.

You know what, of course, look, when I tell people that we won the election, they, first I tell them, there are six organizations that did public opinion polls, including CNN and Bloomberg. All of them predicted that Obi was going to win the election.

The Western region has a history of balance of terror erupting into physical violence against those who might have taken an independent position not to support the present president

Was it that in the case of Obi, CNN had a business to do with him, or they suddenly developed incompetence? Because they are products of science, Obi didn’t ask them to go and do a POP, and so when people come around with all these things, it was just like Lagos. The margin that Obi defeated Tinubu was substantial, far more than what was credited for him.

And the good thing was that he was the coalition officer of the PDP, who gave out the figures that happened. Even around the country, look, when the situation ruined they are in 2023, look, results coming over from all over the country even from the north. So I pity myself at times that I’m privy to certain information that may not look logical.

A lot of people see you as having done a phenomenally good job in 2023 as Director General of the Obi Datti campaign, taking a little-known party with meagre resources to almost victory in a presidential election. And I’m wondering whether there’s some intricate mathematical formula that you had to follow to achieve that feat?

First of all, you are attributing to me what’s the achievement of all Nigerians that supported Obi. The focus was youth. Before the presidential election, I was doing some kind of sampling, testing, like these are my hypothesis, wrong or right and my hypothesis at that time was that almost all the young people, right, in Lagos and probably all over the country are going to support this guy.

We all know youth rebellion and things like that. So anywhere I go, I test that hypothesis. Whenever I go to a friend’s house, maybe for dinner or whatever it is, I will ask the children and the steward and everything like that, who are you going to vote for? Without one exception, they say that they are going to vote for Obi.

Okay, so that was confirmed in the election. So this was the case, this was the situation. If anybody was going to be cheated because of lack of capacity in that election, it was Obi.

Now we didn’t have enough political party agents all over the country. We couldn’t afford it. Regardless, in many of those spaces, the results will go because people then did it voluntarily to, it seems to surprise us.

And I tell people that, corruption is taken for granted in Nigeria, especially during elections. But if you are coming from that background, in what way will you factor that tradition into the election that we had?

If you followed it, everything, first and foremost, Nigeria will have not as many as we claim to be. But if we are going to follow the logic of where we are coming from, thoroughly corrupt, why should anybody believe that that 2023 was an exemption? In that case, the result that was given was the true result.

After putting so much energy, and time, and ingenuity, and getting so tantalisingly close to tasting power in 2023 and then losing it. How did you deal with all that psychologically?

There’s nothing psychologically. Look, President Obasanjo when he was in office, he used to tell us that, look, you have two addresses.

One, the present political position you are holding and the other, your professional or business address. So that the logic was simple, so that you don’t, if you don’t succeed, you don’t become totally frustrated. Yes, that disappointment was the essence of what I wrote recently.

It comes to a point that look, modelling through, of being shielded from coming to terms with the fundamental issues about Nigeria and things like that. That’s why I said, look, this election coming forward is not the problem. It is this constitution. So long as it remains what it is, you cannot add two plus two and get five. And we have seen the examples consistently in what they do.

So this is it. That’s why I said, well, look, you can either have a positive resolution or a negative. The negative is that let this thing blow out. Let everybody come to the consequences of what you do. Go back to the drawing board, the theory of you can’t force a constitutional crisis or whatever, and let it build. Let’s start from there.

Rather than all this, you have an INEC Chairman who is totally compromised and he’s there, and he’s the same man who’s going to conduct the election in 2027. So who do I want to, am I so naive that that man will have become, will have changed from being a villain to an angel?