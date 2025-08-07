S’West States Gear Up For Maiden Sports Camp In Ogun

Students from the six South West states of Nigeria are set to participate in the inaugural sports camp organized by the Wamufat Youth Community Development Foundation (WYCDF), in collaboration with the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

The seven-day camp will run from August 10 to 16, 2025, at the Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, near Abeokuta, Ogun State. Over 600 students and Game Masters from Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo States are expected to take part in the programme, which blends sports training, education, mentorship, and personal development.

In a statement released by WYCDF, the foundation confirmed that preparations are in top gear for the event, which aims to empower young people through structured sports activities, values-based coaching, and wellness education. The camp will bring together coaches, Games Masters, facilitators, and volunteers to instill discipline, teamwork, and healthy living in participants.

The initiative aligns with WYCDF’s broader mission to use sports as a tool for positive change, especially in underserved communities. Throughout the week, participants will engage in daily athletics training, motivational sessions, sports drills, mentoring, and leadership development workshops.

“This is not just about games or physical fitness — it’s about building confidence, character, and community,” said a spokesperson for the foundation.

The programme has received strong support from local leaders and members of the Nigerian diaspora, who see it as a model for sustainable youth development.

President of the NSSF, Olabisi Joseph, praised WYCDF for initiating the programme and assured that the federation would provide full backing to ensure its success. She noted that the camp aligns with the International School Sports Federation (ISF) ideals of nurturing well-rounded individuals.

“We are excited about this initiative, which promotes grassroots sports development and supports our strategic agenda, IMPACTS. This agenda focuses on clinics and camps that teach foundational techniques in sports such as athletics, basketball, football, golf, table tennis, tennis, and Ayo,” Joseph said.

To further inspire the students, former athletes who excelled both in sports and academics have been invited as mentors.

“We’ve identified former athletes who were household names during their active years and who have gone on to succeed academically and professionally. Their presence will help reinforce the message that sports and education can go hand in hand,” the spokesperson added.

In addition to student activities, over 150 Game Masters, sports officials, and coaches will undergo training during the camp. The sessions will cover modern coaching techniques, anti-doping awareness, health education, safeguarding, and other relevant areas aimed at enhancing grassroots sports development.