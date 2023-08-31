S’west IPMAN Threatens To Sue NNPCL For Failure To Supply Products

Independent Petroleum marketers have threatened to sue the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) over alleged failure to supply them products eight months after payment. The marketers, under the aegis of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mosinmi Depot, accused the NNPCL of refusing to supply its members petroleum products eight months after payment has been made.

IPMAN also accused the NNPCL of diverting the money deposited for petroleum product supplies by its members to run its retailing Mega Stations across the South West states. Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday, IPMAN, Mosinmi Depot chairman, Femi Adelaja said it was disheartening for the management of NNPCL, Mosinmi Depot, to exhibit “the traits of a fraudulent organisation by deliberately refusing to make supplies available to his members, whose businesses have been surviving on bank loans.”

The association threatened to drag the Corporation to court by September should NNPCL continue to deny its members supplies of the petroleum products earlier paid for through the Lagos DPO, since November 2022 and January 2023, when they were due for supplies.

His words: “Each IPMAN member had paid the initial sum of N7, 740, 000 for the usual supply of a 45,000 litre truck. But after the removal of the subsidy in June 2023, NNPCL increased the money to N25 million per truck, and we were asked to balance up. We have complied; and each member paid N25 million which we all paid through the Lagos DPO.

“We were, however, surprised to see that NNPCL would not give us any supply. Rather, the corporation has been busy using our deposits to run business for their various Mega Stations. “So, what we are now saying is that we will be left with no other alternative than to drag NNPCL before the court, if by September the corporation is still not making any supply to our members.”

Adelaja also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as other relevant anti-graft agencies to quickly wade in into the matter before NNPCL would succeed at chasing his members out business. And in a related development, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that NNPCL had been loading the product, adding there was no cause for Nigerians to worry.

He said: “NNPCL has not shown us any cause that they do not have products. They are loading in all their centres. There is nothing to worry about.” His response was a reaction to rumours of fuel scarcity which has spread from Lagos to Ogun State and some other states of the federation.

Meanwhile, The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, yesterday, in his office in Abuja received the Managing Director/Country Chair of TotalEnergiesNG E&P Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer. This was confirmed in NNPCL verified X, formerly Twitter handle.

It read: “Today, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, @ MKKyari, OFR, had the pleasure of receiving the MD/Country Chair of @ TotalEnergiesNG E&P Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, in his office. The meeting served as an opportunity to welcome him to Nigeria and discuss future collaborations.”