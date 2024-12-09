S’west Group Threatens Protest Over Farotimi

Share

Save Democracy Mega Alliance 2027 (SDMA’27), South West chapter, has condemned the manner of the arrest of human rights activist Dele Farotimi.

Coordinator Oloye Adeniji in a statement, described the arrest as traumatising and primitive and accused the ruling party of conniving with agents of state to breach the rights of the activist.

Oloye added that Farotimi’s arrest has exposed the dangers and extents to which government agencies are willing to embrace despotic rule and abuse constitutionally entrenched freedoms of the people on the altars of tyranny.

The group threatened to stage a protest on Tuesday protest to demand Farotimi’s release.

It said: “We at SDMA and all well-meaning Nigerians believe indeed that Dele Farotimi’s incarceration at this very hour of our nation’s history is a divine incident for all true lovers of democracy.”

