S’West Govs’ll Give Adebanjo Befitting Funeral, Says Sanwo-Olu

…charges leaders to emulate late Afenifere leader, Edwin Clark

Lagos State Governor and the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said the governors from the geopolitical zone will give the late elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a befitting funeral.

Sanwo-Olu, spoke yesterday when he paid a condolence visit to the Lekki residence of the late foremost nationalist to commiserate with his family.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; and other government officials, said the late Adebanjo lived a fulfilled life.

He described the late Afenifere leader as “a true Omoluabi” who created relationships across all ethnic, cultural, and diverse groups in Nigeria during his lifetime.

He said: “On behalf of all of the South-West Governors, the people and government of Lagos State, we’re here to commiserate with the family, to appreciate them, and to say that Baba (Chief Ayo Adebanjo) lived a life full and worthy of emulation.

“He was a man that was always at his best and spoke truth to power at all times. “He stood for whatever he believed in and defended it very well. He created relationships across all ethnic, cultural, and diverse groups.

“But more importantly, he was a true Omoluabi. We cannot but celebrate him. “We have also commiserated with the Afenifere Group and expressed that it is a big shoe that we don’t know how or who will fit in; but because it is a celebration of life, we will also be participating in one form or the other to ensure that we give him a befitting home calling.

“Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest. God will be with everyone, especially the immediate family. God will give everybody the fortitude to bear the loss. “And God will grant the South-West and Nigeria in general the grace to fill that vacuum Baba has created.”

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking on the death of Adebanjo and another elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who died four days after the former, urged leaders to emulate them in shaping and moving Nigeria forward.

“Coincidentally today, we were aware of the death of another elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark; maybe they were communicating. “These great men (Adebanjo and Clark) were men who actually shaped this country to where we are today.

“And for us in the leadership position, this is an opportunity for us to learn what they lived for, who they were, and to continue to push this country forward.”

