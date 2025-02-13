S’West Govs Reiterates Commitment To Regional Integration

Share

…As Ibadan gets SWDC Headquarters

…Governors lauds Tinubu’s reforms, SWDC

…Urges South-West students to take advantage of NELFUND

The Southwest Governors Forum on Thursday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the positive outcomes of his reform policies.

The Governors also praised the President for the student loans initiative under the National Education Loan Fund.

These were parts of a resolution contained in a communique read by its Chairman and Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House Ikeja. Present at the meeting were Governors Oyebanji Abiodun, Lucky Aiyadatiwa, Jackson Ademola Adeleke, Seyi Makinde and Dapo Abiodun of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States respectively.

The group, at the close of an over four hours meeting hosted by its Chairman and Governor of Lagos, Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House Ikeja, particularly lauded the harmonisation of foreign exchange regime and putting an end to the scarcity of petroleum products, particularly during festive periods.

According to the communique read by Mr Sanwo-Olu, the Forum also praised the President and the National Assembly for passing the law establishing the South West Development Commission (SWDC).

Mr Sanwo-Olu, while disclosing the Forum’e resolve to site the SWDC headquarters within the Cocoa House Complex, Oke Ado Ibadan, also commended the Management of the Odua Investment for property management of its assets across the region and particularly the decision to remodel the Lagos Airport Hotels in Ikeja.

While averring concerns about the activities of some terrorist groups in the southwest, the Forum re-emphasised commitment to the development of food and general security of Yoruba Land. Adding each state will build food and logistic hubs to mitigate food scarcity and insecurity.

Sanwo-Olu said the group has agreed to appoint Special Advisers on Security as well as create a joint security surveillance network that will synergise to address security concerns across the southwest region.

The Governors Forum also congratulated Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his at the November 2024 polls.

The closed-door meeting, which started at 12:15 pm after the arrival of all the governors, will focus on common interests and key regional issues, including agriculture, food security, economic collaboration, security, and the South-West Development Commission.

Thursday’s meeting followed a similar one held in Lagos on June 10, 2024, where Governor Sanwo-Olu was unanimously appointed as Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum.

Since its last meeting, the forum under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu had prioritised policies aimed at strengthening regional development in the South-West zone.

