Governors of the six South-West States, on Thursday, resolved to set up a joint surveillance team to coordinate security efforts across the region in the fight against banditry and other criminal activities.

The Governors’ decision was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of the South-West Governors’ Forum meeting held at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos.

The communiqué read by the Forum’s Chairman, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also announced plans to appoint a Special Adviser on security to oversee regional efforts.

Speaking on the security situation in the region, he said, “We are committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the South-West. Therefore, we have agreed to establish a joint security surveillance initiative to counter any threats.”

The governors acknowledged the rising threats posed by ISWAP and other terrorist groups in parts of the southwest and emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and local security outfits.

Commending President Bola Tinubu, the governors praised his administration for its strides in economic stability and particularly lauded the Nigeria Education Loan Scheme.

They encouraged students across the region to take full advantage of it, stating, “We applaud the Federal Government for implementing the student loan scheme under the Nigeria Education Loan. We encourage all students in this region to take full advantage of this scheme.”

The forum expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the National Assembly for establishing the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) and agreed to situate its headquarters at Ibadan Cocoa House.

“We all collectively agreed to situate the headquarters of the commission at Ibadan Cocoa House,” the communiqué confirmed.

On food security, the governors raised concerns over rising food prices caused by unscrupulous middlemen and resolved to take decisive action.

“We express concerns at the activities of unscrupulous middlemen who inflate food prices,” they said.

To tackle this, they announced the formation of a food inflation joint monitoring team and the establishment of logistics hubs to enhance food distribution across the region.

“We are working collaboratively as a region to foster food security and ensure food adequacy in each state,” the communiqué concluded.

The meeting, attended by all six South-West governors, reinforced their commitment to regional development, security, and economic stability.

