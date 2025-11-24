S’West Govs Meet In Ibadan Over Insecurity Menace

South West Governors on Monday met at the Oyo State Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, over insecurity in the country, particularly in, South West.

The closed-door session hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde had in attendance the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is currently in the United States. He was represented by his Deputy.

Before the meeting commenced, sources indicated that all six governors from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti would be at the parley, which was reportedly convened urgently to address rising security threats across the country.

At the top of the agenda, according to reports, is the recent surge in attacks and kidnappings in parts of the country and its implications for the South West.

The governors are also expected to review and strengthen ongoing collaborative security efforts, particularly the operations of the Amotekun Corps, as well as discuss regional infrastructural development and integration under the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, confirmed the development on Monday afternoon, saying that all the governors, except Adeleke, who sent his deputy, Kola Adeusi, were in the meeting.

He said, “The meeting has started. All the governors are present except Governor Adeleke, who was represented by his deputy.”

At the time of filing this story, details of the meeting and communique to be issued had not been made available to journalists.