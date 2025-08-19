S’West Govs, Leaders, Stakeholders Hail OICL For Sustaining Western Region Legacy

Governors of the South-West, industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders on Tuesday converged on Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic building and commend the Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) for preserving the legacies of the Western Region’s founding fathers.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his SSG, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, described Cocoa House as “a towering symbol of the Yoruba people’s enduring legacy and indomitable spirit.”

He noted that completed in July 1964, Cocoa House, then the tallest building in West Africa remains a monument to the foresight and resilience of the Western Region leaders who built it from proceeds of cocoa, rubber, and timber. “This edifice, originally christened Ile Awon Agbe (House of Farmers), reflects the pivotal role agriculture played in driving regional prosperity,” he said.

Group Chairman of OICL, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, in his remarks, praised South-West governors for sustaining the vision of the founding fathers. He described Cocoa House as “a living, breathing chapter of our collective story,” recalling its construction in 1965, the tragic fire of January 9, 1985, and its subsequent restoration.

“The restoration was not just construction work, it was an act of defiance, a statement that we will not be defined by setbacks but by comebacks,” Ashiru said, while paying tribute to lives lost in the inferno.

Also speaking, OICL Group Managing Director, Abdulrahaman Yinusa, highlighted the foresight of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola in conceiving and completing the building, stressing that Cocoa House remains “more than concrete, steel, and glass; it is the embodiment of an idea.”

Former GMD, Adewale Raji, lauded OICL’s board, management, and staff for sustaining the legacy, while Dr. Seye Oyeleye of the DAWN Commission emphasized the importance of continuity in governance. He noted that Akintola’s decision to complete the project initiated by Awolowo exemplified leadership beyond political differences.

The diamond jubilee was attended by dignitaries, including: Mrs. Titilayo Afola; Oyo SSG, Olanike Adeyemo; Ondo SSG, Taiwo Fasoranti; Ogun SSG, Olatokunbo Joseph; Osun SSG, Teslim Igbalaye; Ekiti SSG, Habibat Omolara; pioneer OICL Chairman, Chief Kola Daisi; Senator Kola Bajomo; Chief Mrs. Iyabode Apampa; Senator Sharafadeen Alli; Chief Isaac Akintade; Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; Dr. Segun Aina (OFR), among others, as well as board chairmen and MDs of OICL subsidiaries.