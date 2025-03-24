S’West Games: Sanwo-Olu Promises Safe, Adequate Sporting Facilities

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured organisers and participants in the forthcoming South-West Games that the Lagos State Government will provide safe and adequate sporting facilities for the event.

A statement by SanwoOlu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the governor gave the assurance during a courtesy visit and presentation of a customised jersey to him by the South West Games 2025 Committee led by its President, Dr Olanrewaju Alfred, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Friday.

According to Akosile, athletes from six southwest states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti, will between March 26 to 28 compete in various sporting events at four Centers: the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Rowe Park and Yaba College of Education.

The statement reads: “The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed the readiness of Lagos to host the maiden edition of the South West Games.

“The South-West Games scheduled for March 26 to 28 will provide an avenue for athletes from the six states in the region – Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti – to compete in different sports activities at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Rowe Park and Yaba College of Education.

“The governor assured the organisers and all the participants that the Lagos State Government will provide safe and adequate sporting facilities for the maiden edition of the game.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

