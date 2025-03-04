S’West Games Crucial To Youth Development, Regional Progress –Odegbami

Share

Nigerian football legend, Chief Segun Odegbami, has thrown his weight behind the much-anticipated South West Games 2025.

The celebrated sports icon described the event as a groundbreaking initiative that will foster talent development, youth empowerment, and regional unity through sports.

Odegbami gave his endorsement yesterday at Abeokuta Sports Club in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while receiving the President of the Organising Committee, Dr. Lanre Alfred and his team.

He commended the vision behind the tournament, emphasising its potential to revive grassroots sports and strengthen the sporting culture across the Southwest region.

“The South West Games 2025 is a visionary project that will not only harness the immense sporting potential within the region but also create opportunities for young athletes to showcase their talents on a grand stage.

I commend the organizers for their dedication to this historic event, and I fully support its success,” Odegbami stated.

