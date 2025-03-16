Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has endorsed the South West Games 2025, hailing the tournament as a groundbreaking initiative poised to unlock vast opportunities for youth empowerment, talent discovery, and sustainable socio-economic growth in the region.

Abiodun made this declaration while receiving the President of the South West Games 2025, Lanre Alfred, and members of the Organising Committee at the State House in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The delegation, in recognition of the Governor’s unwavering support for youth and sports development, presented him with a customized tournament jersey, a gesture that further showed his commitment to the sporting event set to hold from March 25th to 28th.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, Abiodun expressed excitement over the initiative, describing it as an innovative platform that will redefine the role of sports in fostering development, unity, and economic prosperity across the southwest.

“The South West Games 2025 is a game-changer, an initiative that transcends mere competition to become a vehicle for youth empowerment and socio-economic transformation.

“Sports have long proven to be a unifying force and a ladder of opportunity for our young people.

“With this tournament, we are not just promoting athletic excellence; we are investing in a brighter future for the entire region,” Governor Abiodun stated.

The Governor, known for his progressive governance and support for youth-focused initiatives, emphasized that sports are critical to nation-building.

He acknowledged that the tournament aligns perfectly with his administration’s vision for Ogun State as a hub of talent development, economic growth, and tourism.

“Our administration believes in the power of sports to shape lives, create jobs, and drive development.

“The South West Games will not only serve as a springboard for emerging athletes but will also stimulate commerce, tourism, and investment in the region. I commend the organisers for their foresight in bringing this grand sporting festival to life,” he added.

The South West Games 2025 is set to bring together 1,200 athletes and 120 officials in a grand celebration of sporting excellence, with competitions spanning multiple disciplines.

One of the tournament’s most anticipated highlights is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a sub-event dedicated to nurturing young athletes under the age of 18.

Abiodun, in his remarks, noted the significance of this initiative, stating that it would play a crucial role in discovering and grooming the next generation of world-class athletes.

Abiodun further enthused that the key sub-tournament of the South West Games 2025, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games (BATSWAG), is well-intentioned and poised to improve the lot of youths and aid socioeconomic growth in the southwest in no small measure.

He noted that BATSWAG, which is designed to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for sports and youth empowerment, is a fitting tribute to the President’s commitment to grassroots sports development.

He also emphasized that its timing, coinciding with the celebration of President Tinubu’s birth month, makes it even more symbolic as a rallying point for young athletes aspiring to greatness.

“We must create opportunities for our young people to thrive, and this initiative is a strategic step in that direction. With the right infrastructure, mentorship, and exposure, the athletes emerging from this tournament will not only excel locally but will also put Nigeria on the global sporting map. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a noble cause,” the Governor noted.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, Governor Abiodun highlighted the broader economic and social impact of the Games, pointing out that it would drive economic activities across various sectors.

He stressed that industries such as hospitality, tourism, transportation, and media would witness a significant boost as a result of the tournament.

“This is not just about sports; it is about creating a ripple effect of opportunities. Hotels will be filled, local businesses will thrive, artisans will be engaged, and job opportunities will be created for thousands. Ogun State is ready to maximize the benefits of this initiative, and we are committed to ensuring its success,” he affirmed.

Abiodun’s endorsement of the South West Games 2025 adds to the growing list of eminent personalities and institutions that have thrown their weight behind the tournament.

Other distinguished figures who have endorsed the initiative include Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke; former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba (CFR); Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab; National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Director-General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (OON); business magnate, Julius Rone; legendary footballer, Segun Odegbami (MON); former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick; as well as corporate giants Firtsbank Nigeria Plc.

In his remarks, the President of the South West Games 2025, Lanre Alfred, expressed deep gratitude to Governor Abiodun for his resounding support, describing his endorsement as a major boost for the tournament’s success.

“Governor Abiodun’s commitment to youth empowerment and sports development is truly inspiring. His endorsement further validates the significance of the South West Games as a rallying point for talent discovery and economic transformation.

“With his backing and that of other key stakeholders, we are set to deliver a world-class sporting event that will be remembered for generations,” Dr Alfred stated.

