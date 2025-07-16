S’West Doctors Threaten Strike Over Unfavourable Allowances

The South-West Caucus of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said its members may embark on strike if the unfavourable allowances introduced for doctors by the Federal Government are not withdrawn.

The caucus, which comprises Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun and Ondo states, said this at a news conference in Osogbo yesterday. Dr Adeshina Fasanu, the Caucus Chairman, stated that the recent circular issued by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission, concerning doctors’ increased allowances, is not in tandem with economic reality.

Fasanu, who is also the Osun State NMA Chairman, said the national leadership of NMA had given the Federal Government 21 21-day ultimatum to withdraw the circular. He said the southwest caucus aligns with national leadership of the NMA in demanding: immediate correction of inconsequential adjustments in alignment with the 2001, 2009 and 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreements.

“Full payment of 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund and comprehensive review of the fund to reflect current economic realities,” Fasanu said. Dr Olumuyiwa Alonge, Ondo NMA Chairman, said the FG did not consult them before announcing the allowances. Alonge said this was the time medical doctors needed to be motivated, as there is a serious shortage of doctors in the country, with a ratio of one doctor to 10,000 patients.

Also speaking, Dr Ifedayo Oreyemi, Ekiti State NMA Chairman, said 2,000 doctors leave the country yearly, adding that if doctors’ welfare was not given adequate attention, doctors would continue to leave the country for greener pastures. Dr Luqman Ogunjimi, Ogun State NMA Chairman, said the NWIC circular on doctors’ allowances would discourage doctors who were already overworked and underpaid from wanting to remain and practice in the Nigerian health sector.

Dr Happy Adedapo, Oyo State NMA Chairman, said the government needed to be responsive to the plight of doctors, saying the allowance being introduced was insignificant against the rising inflation in the country.

The caucus, among their 18 demands, is also asking for the implementation of the 2021 hazard allowance agreement, and the implementation of the revised retirement age for medical and dental practitioners. They said if the Federal Government failed to attend to their demands, the caucus would convene an emergency meeting to advise their members appropriately in concert with the national leadership of NMA.