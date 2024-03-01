Swelling National Anger Calls for Concern –Nwala

President of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), a pan Igbo group, Prof Uzodinma Nwala, speaks in this interview on the state of the nation and rising insecurity, among other issues, FELIX NWANERI reports

What is your take on the security situation in the country, which is escalating?

The escalation is a trend that has been escalated and worsened because of the poor management of security in this country and because of the collusion of security operatives, particularly, the army and the police. There is some collusion between them. Most of our security operatives collude with the criminals. It has been said over and over again that some soldiers and policemen collude with some of those criminals; with the bandits and terrorists, supplying them weapons and classified information. Even the so-called middlemen who meet with the terrorists and bandits for negotiations are using them as agents to make money. The other thing about the insecurity is that we have not been able to manage and organise properly how to tackle the menace. You see, there are various levels of insecurity in any country. There are those levels which only the Federal Government can manage and handle; the states and the local governments cannot handle them.

There are also those that the local governments and communities can handle. We should also bear in mind that communities by their nature have local ways of managing insecurity. For example, in those days in our communities, every able bodied man of age is expected to own a riffle or double-barrel gun and a sharp cutlass. With that, you are expected to protect your family. So, that culture whereby every man owns instruments of self- defence for himself and his family must be returned and must be re-organised. In those days also, there were vigilant groups, organised by the communities in a way that was so effective and they had a way of protecting the communities from criminal attacks. So, the government at the centre and the communities had a way of managing security which was not centralised.

Now, if you look at our zone, South East, and even in other zones, there is the clamour to allow people to carry guns. Of course, you have heard the Miyetti Allah demanding having their security outfit. We in the South-East should also insist that whatever arms that are allowed for use by the Fulani vigilante must also be allowed for use by our people. If the Miyetti Allah Fulani group is allowed to carry guns around, our people should also be allowed to carry the same type of guns around for their protection. We can’t leave our security in the South-East to non-Igbos. Let me tell you, the problem we have in the South East is that security is managed by non-Igbos.

Our security in Igbo land is managed by outsiders; those who are not of Igbo origin and that is a major problem for us. So, let the communities organise themselves because security is very important. State governments should encourage communities to have vigilantes to protect their community and should also decide on the type of arms they can legally carry. Vigilante groups and the hunters should liaise to provide security. The hunters’ associations can protect the community and what they need is to empower them with all that is needed. Hunters are not only skilled to kill wild animals; they can also be part of the security arrangement in the communities. ADF Youth league had a two-day summit recently in Enugu and this issue of security challenge was properly dissected and was part of the communique issued after the summit.

From what you are saying you are in support of state police arrangement for the country?

Well, state police, depending on how committed they are. Instead of leaving our protection for those who are not with- in your locality or zone, it is better you allow those from the area or zone to police their community. They know better the bad ones in their community. We should ensure that police- men are posted within their locality, within their community, within their state. I have always made my position known concerning the Nigerian issue and solution. There is disenchantment; there is despondency in the land today and we need a lasting solution. And as I have said at different fora, the solution is to encourage self-determination for all the various agitating groups in Nigeria. The Hausa/Fulani should be allowed to govern and organise themselves, just like others should be allowed to take charge of what is happening in their region or state.

What we need is regional autonomy, federal system, where the component units, the regions control their resources, their education, their security and their foreign relations, among others except relating on some broad basis because they are neighbours. Each of those states, no matter how small or how big, takes a turn in providing the head of the federation. That is what should happen. That is what we should be looking for. The Hausa/Fulani want freedom; the Yoruba, the Igbo, name them, all want freedom. They want to control their affairs. A situation where you find the oil sector is controlled by one particular region and those in whose lands the oil is taken out from do not get anything is unacceptable. It is a very sad situation. I still believe we don’t really have what one can call a government in place. I believe that what has happened in many other federations is bound to happen in Nigeria.

Eventually, Nigeria will move into units of autonomous regions or states with common culture, common language, which is the natural state formation in the world today. And if we are going to have a federation, it will be like African Union or European Union, where any state can move in as a member or move out if they don’t want to be there. It is not a situation where one ethnic group will come from nowhere and dominate and take over the whole federation and they will now install governments that will sit over your region. They kill your people, maim your people, they lord it over you as long as they get your resources and control the resources.

What do you make of the continued detention of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

It has become so carnal, everybody talks about it, nobody does anything about it.

What do you expect the present administration to do on the issue?

They should release him. The court said he should be released, so why are they still detaining him? They are holding him illegally, and this is lawlessness and shows that the government itself is lawless.

As you have observed, there is so much anger, hunger and killings in the country. How do you think we can get out of this quagmire?

I think the communities should be allowed to organise themselves and take back their communities back. It is unfortunate that what has happened in Nigeria is that some people have seized power and I can say people who were not legitimately elected by the people. They just seized power and they do not care. And if the people are so courageous enough, they should take back their power. It appears to me that it is the way things are going. It may be tough but they will take their power back and those who are capable of managing the human affairs will be given opportunity to take over. There is no way we can continue with this mess. But where do we go from here? The military cannot change this gov- ernment because the military itself and their leadership is out of fashion and undemocratic too. So, it is only the people who can change the course of action and I believe that it will happen.

So, you do not think that the President-Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government will take the country out of the hardship it is presently facing?

Frankly speaking, with the way things are going in Nigeria, you will wonder if there is any government in place. It is a sad situation but there seems no responsive government that is adequately addressing the worsening condition. Who is listening to the yearnings of Nigerians; which government? The government is expected to take care of the security and welfare of the citizens but looking at what we are witnessing, would you say in all honesty that there is any government in control? We must be sincere with the Nigerian situation because already national anger is swelling.