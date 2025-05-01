New Telegraph

May 1, 2025
May 1, 2025
Sweetener May Increase Weight Gain By Boosting Hunger –Study

A new study which investigated how sucralose, a non-caloric sweetener, affects brain signals related to hunger, has suggested that it may impact the brain in a way that could promote overeating.

The findings appear in the journal ‘Nature Metabolism’. Some non-caloric sweeteners available include sucralose (Splenda), aspartame (Equal), and saccharin (Sweet ‘N Low).

While people often use these when cutting calories, there are possible health effects. Researchers from the Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute of the University of Southern California in the United States conducted a study using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans to determine brain blood flow in the hypothalamus after consuming sucralose, sucrose, or water.

The study findings indicate that sucralose may trigger strong hunger signals, potentially increasing appetite and leading to overeating when compared to sucrose and water.

Sucralose is an artificial sweetener that, according to the existing research, has a “sweetness potency approximately 385 to 650-fold higher than sucrose [table sugar] by weight.”

