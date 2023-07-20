Sweetener, Aspartame Safe On Moderate Use –WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the soda sweetener, aspartame, as a possible carcinogen, but said it is safe for people to consume within the recommended daily limit. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, a WHO body, identified a possible link between aspartame and a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma after reviewing three large human studies conducted in the U.S. and Europe that examined artificially sweetened beverages.

Aspartame is used in soft drinks or sodas, as well as some chewing gum and various Snapple drinks as a substitute for sugar. Artificially sweetened beverages have historically been the biggest source of exposure to aspartame, ac- cording to Lancet Oncology. Dr. Mary Schubauer-Berigan, a senior official at IARC, emphasised that the classification of aspartame as a possible carcinogen is based on limited evidence. The three studies could have been influenced by chance, bias or other flaws, Schubauer-Berigan noted.

More research is needed to determine whether consumption of the artificial sweetener can actually lead to cancer, she said. “This shouldn’t really be taken as a direct statement that indicates that there is a known cancer hazard from consuming aspartame,” Schubauer- Berigan said. “In our view, this is really more a call to the research community to try to better clarify and understand the carcinogenic hazard that may or may not be posed by aspartame consumption,” Schubauer-Berigan said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration disagrees with IARC’s conclusion that aspartame is a possible carcinogen in humans, an agency spokesperson said. The FDA reviewed the same evidence as IARC in 2021 and identified significant flaws in the studies, the spokesperson said. “Aspartame is one of the most studied food additives in the human food supply,” the spokesperson said. “FDA scientists do not have safety concerns when aspartame is used under the approved conditions.”