Sweetened Drinks Linked To Higher Anxiety In Teens –Study

A new study from Bournemouth University in the UK has identified a link between high-sugar drinks and increased anxiety symptoms in young people.

The study was published in the ‘Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics’. People with anxiety disorders frequently have intense, excessive and persistent worry and fear about everyday situations.

Often, anxiety disorders involve repeated episodes of sudden feelings of intense anxiety and fear or terror that reach a peak within minutes. Researchers reviewed studies published over the last 25 years, looking for patterns in how a teenager’s diet affects their mind.

The beverages analysed included soda, energy drinks, sweetened juices, flavoured milks and even sugary teas and coffees. The nine studies, mostly from China and Canada, included more than 73,000 participants. According to the results, the more sugary drinks a teenager consumed, the more likely they were to report symptoms of anxiety.