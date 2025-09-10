Sweden’s New Health Minister Collapses On Stage

Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, collapsed during a press conference on Tuesday, September 9, just hours after stepping into her new role.

A viral video published by the New York Post showed the minister suddenly fainting on stage, hitting her head on the pulpit as she fell.

However, security personnel and officials present at the briefing rushed to her aid, ensuring she received immediate medical attention.

Lann’s collapse came shortly after she was officially announced as Sweden’s new Health Minister following the abrupt resignation of her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, on Monday.

Elisabet Lann, a seasoned politician and member of the Christian Democrats, was appointed to lead the Health Ministry at a critical time as Sweden navigates pressing healthcare reforms and public health challenges.

Her sudden collapse has raised questions about her health and ability to immediately take on the demanding responsibilities of the portfolio.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal update on her condition.