…Appoints New Perm Sec

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday charged the newly sworn-in Chairman of Agege Local Government, Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, to prioritise reconciliation and unity by bridging political, social and factional divides within the council area.

Obasa, son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, was sworn in alongside Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa, who assumed office as the new Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation.

The ceremony, held at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Ikeja, marked what the governor described as a rare blend of political leadership and technocratic governance.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the event reflected his administration’s conviction that effective governance is driven by the appointment of competent and trustworthy individuals who view public office as a call to service rather than an avenue for personal gain.

While noting that the responsibilities of the two differ, the emphasis stressed that both are crucial to the smooth functioning of government.

He described the occasion as a convergence of a “political soiree” and a “core policy soiree,” underscoring the administration’s governing philosophy.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that governance in Lagos State would continue to be guided by the will of the people and the imperative of delivering efficient and impactful public service, whether through political or technocratic appointments.

He added that competence, integrity and service to the people remain the benchmarks for holding public office in the state.

Addressing the Agege chairman, the governor said Obasa had formally assumed office with the trust of the people and the responsibility of grassroots leadership.

He described local government as the tier of governance closest to the people, where policies directly affect daily life and leadership is most visible.

He urged the chairman to lead with compassion, responsiveness and inclusiveness, stressing that his duties include deepening community development, fostering social cohesion and ensuring fair, transparent and equitable governance for all residents.

Sanwo-Olu cautioned against divisive leadership, urging Obasa to unite the community and reconcile differences arising from political contests and other social fault lines.

“As chairman, you now have the mandate to bridge divides of policies and of local realities and to reconcile everyone. Agege is not yet fully reconciled, but that responsibility now rests with you. Leadership is not a function of age,” the governor said.

He further emphasised that leadership in Lagos is defined by service, discipline and measurable results, noting that public office is assessed not by promises but by tangible outcomes that the people can see and feel.

In his response, Obasa said reconciliation efforts had been ongoing since the conclusion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election. He noted that the process had progressed steadily, citing the recent alignment of members of the Justice Forum of the APC in Agege with the Mandate Group as a major step towards unity.

According to him, his administration is committed to inclusive governance anchored on unity, assuring residents that there will be no discrimination in the delivery of public services.

“Roads, schools, healthcare and other developmental projects are for everyone. We are running a government that brings everyone together, regardless of political affiliation or past differences,” he said.

Obasa reaffirmed that all residents of Agege would benefit equally from ongoing and planned development initiatives, as his administration remains focused on delivering inclusive and sustainable progress across the local government.