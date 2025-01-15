Swearing In Of Edo-Born Abia HoS Shows Otti’s Love For Integration

Share

The swearing in of Edo-born Abia State Head of Service, Mr Benson Ojeikere, without primordial prejudice has shown Governor Alex Otti as a man who does not discriminate but gives equal opportunity to both indigenes and non-indigenes in the State, Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu has said.

Commenting on the swearing-in ceremony performed by Governor Otti, Kanu said Mr Ojeikere emerged the best amongst his peers in the selection process and the Governor did not hesitate to appoint him the Head of Service because of his love for merit and integration irrespective of state of origin.

The Commissioner described the appointment as unprecedented, saying,

“It’s an unprecedented move consistent with the governor’s disposition towards meritocracy and policy of indigeneship, he has sworn in Mr. Benson Ojeikere of Edo state origin as the new Head of Service in Abia state.

According to the Information Commissioner, “This is a landmark appointment given the fact that he is not from Abia state, but because His Excellency believes in meritocracy and that there is no dividing line between an Abia citizen or a resident. Once you are living in Abia, you are part and parcel of Abia state.

Speaking further on how the new Head of Service, got employed in the Abia State civil service, Kanu said, “Mr. Ojeikere, who emerged as the best Coper in Abia State in the 1999/2000 batch of the NYSC service year, was retained by the then state government; and he has gone ahead to justify the confidence reposed in him; and he has risen through the ranks, to be a Director, a Permanent Secretary and now the Head of Service.”

The commissioner who stated that the appointment underscored the governor’s belief in the principle that all residents of Abia, regardless of State of origin, are equal stakeholders in the state’s progress, expressed the hope that Mr. Ojeikere would bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

