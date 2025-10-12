SWDC Will Fast-Track Regional Growth – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner with the newly established South-West Development Commission (SWDC) to advance infrastructural renewal, industrialisation, and youth empowerment across the state.

Speaking at a thanksgiving reception in honour of Dr. Jide Martins Adewinle, the newly appointed Federal Commissioner representing Ondo State in the Commission, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the appointment as a product of merit, hard work, and years of selfless service to humanity.

The event, held at Adekunbi Hall, Iye Ile Resort Centre, Ode-Aye, attracted dignitaries from across the country, including traditional rulers, political associates, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the new appointee.

Governor Aiyedatiwa commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the SWDC, describing it as a laudable step toward bridging developmental gaps in the South-West and unlocking the region’s economic potential.

“The creation of the South-West Development Commission is a laudable step by the Federal Government to tackle developmental disparities, harness regional potential, and promote sustainable growth,” the Governor stated. “With the right leadership and collaboration, the Commission will serve as a veritable tool for economic revitalisation, infrastructural renewal, and social transformation in our region.”

Congratulating Dr. Adewinle, Aiyedatiwa said the appointment was a recognition of competence, capacity, and character, urging him to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“Over the years, Dr. Adewinle has demonstrated exceptional commitment to community development, youth empowerment, and professionalism. His appointment further projects Ondo State as a reservoir of capable hands, men and women who can stand tall anywhere in service to our nation,” the Governor said.

He advised the new commissioner to see his role as a call to stewardship, anchored on humility, inclusiveness, and vision.

“The expectations are high, but I am confident that with God on your side and the support of our people, you will make Ondo proud,” Aiyedatiwa added.

The Governor further assured that his administration would collaborate closely with the SWDC and other federal institutions to ensure that the people of Ondo State benefit maximally from ongoing and future development projects.

“Our administration will continue to partner with the Commission to enhance regional integration, agricultural development, industrialisation, and youth empowerment, all key pillars of our development agenda,” he noted.

In his remarks, Dr. Adewinle expressed gratitude to God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Aiyedatiwa for the opportunity to serve, pledging to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He explained that the SWDC was created to promote regional development through education, infrastructure, welfare, and economic empowerment, describing it as a platform that would reposition the South-West for sustainable growth.

“What President Tinubu has done with the establishment of this Commission is a continuation of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s dream for a prosperous South-West, a region that thrives on unity, innovation, and development,” Adewinle said. “The Commission will rekindle that legacy by driving growth in education, welfare, and infrastructure.”

He further noted that the SWDC would address the challenges of centralised development by initiating region-focused projects aimed at boosting economic fortunes and creating jobs.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, Andrew Ogunsakin, appreciated the governor for approving a 5km road project in the local council and commended his numerous developmental initiatives across the state.