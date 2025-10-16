Nigerian celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry has set social media abuzz after sharing intimate photos with Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay Idibia, accompanied by the caption “Together forever.”

The post, shared on Thursday, quickly gained thousands of likes and comments across platforms, with fans and celebrities alike reacting to the pair’s visible closeness.

In the series of photos posted from South Africa, Swanky Jerry, known for styling A-list figures such as Tiwa Savage and Mercy Eke, appeared relaxed and affectionate alongside Annie Idibia, who looked radiant in a casual yet chic outfit.

The pair have long been known to share a close friendship, but the new post has reignited speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Annie Idibia, who separated from her husband and music icon, 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) about eight months ago, responded to the post with heart emojis and affectionate comments, further fueling online curiosity.

However, sources close to both stars have clarified that their bond remains strictly platonic, describing their relationship as one rooted in years of mutual trust and creative collaboration.

Despite the clarifications, social media has been divided. While many fans celebrated their enduring friendship, praising it as an example of loyalty and emotional support, others speculated that the pair’s chemistry hinted at something more.

The comments section of Swanky Jerry’s post featured a mix of admiration, teasing, and debate, reflecting how both personalities remain deeply loved and closely watched in Nigerian entertainment circles.

This is not the first time the duo have made headlines together. Swanky Jerry and Annie Idibia previously showcased their dynamic friendship on Netflix’s reality show Young, Famous & African, where their bond occasionally sparked public discussion.

As of Friday morning, neither Swanky Jerry nor Annie Idibia has issued an official statement addressing the online reactions. But one thing is clear: their friendship continues to captivate fans, whether as a symbol of unwavering support or something potentially deeper.