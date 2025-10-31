SWAN@60: Media Important To Sports Transformation–olopade

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, has said the sporting media remain central to unlocking Nigeria’s sports economy and driving sustainable growth across the sector. Speaking as the keynote speaker at the Sports Writers Association of Nige- ria (SWAN) 60th Diamond Anniversary Lecture, themed “The Power of Sports Media: Honouring its Legacy, Shaping the Future,” Olopade described sports media as a catalyst for national economic transformation. “Broadcast rights, streaming, digital content creation, and storytelling have become major global revenue streams.

Nigeria must now position itself to benefit from this same transformation,” Olopade said. According to the DG, the ongoing revolution in Nigeria’s sports sector places the media not as a mere observer, but as a key stakeholder in the value chain.

He called for stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, and the media to ensure sustainable im- pact, with each playing a distinct but complementary role. He added: “Government must provide infrastructure and enabling policies; the private sector must bring innovation and invest- ment; and the media must drive visibility, trust, and public engage- ment.”