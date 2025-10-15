SWAN Warns Public Against Dealing With Suspended Members

T he National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has issued a strong warning to the general public, corporate organisations, and security agencies to desist from engaging with Ms Olatutu Oladunni and Mr Bello Omotunde, declaring that the duo are no longer recognised as members or officials of the Lagos State Chapter of the Association.

In a statement signed by the Association’s Secretary-General, Ikenna Okonkwo, SWAN clarified that both individuals were suspended from all SWAN-related activities through a formal NEC decision, taken under Article 21, Section (1) A and C of the Association’s Statute.

The article empowers the NEC to discipline erring officers for acts of gross misconduct. “The suspension, which took immediate effect, renders both individuals ineligible to act in any capacity on behalf of SWAN,” the statement read.