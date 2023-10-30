SWAN Reassures Of Commitment To Mentor, Assist Girl Child

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) has reassured that it is fully committed to mentoring the girl child and assisting the less-privileged girls.

Mrs Hilda Ozoh, Chairperson, SWAN, said this in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of The Girl Child held yearly on Oct.11, with the theme: Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.

Ozoh stated that this year’s theme of the celebration reminds us that women and girls can lead the world to a fairer future.

The chairperson noted that SWAN would collaborate with relevant bodies to amplify the voices of girls and work together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive.

“We will continue to show love to our girls in need of either physical, financial, or psychological attention,” she said.

According to her, SWAN is passionate about celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child yearly and has held various sessions to help improve the well-being of the girl child in every aspect of her life from birth to womanhood.

She said: “We are happy to join the world in advocating for the full spectrum of the girl child.

“SWAN believes in giving girls an opportunity to lead by putting them in the forefront of change efforts, hearing their voices, responding to their questions, and encouraging them in decision-making.

“In essence, we believe and engage in investing in a future that believes in girls’ agency.