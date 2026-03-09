SWAN/ Newstap Five Star Award : Shaibu, Olopade, Adeboye Others Thumb Up Diri

The accolades being received by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri over his administrations development of sports infrastructure in the state is growing every day with the latest one coming from the Director General of National Institute For Sports ( NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, Director General of National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade and the Special Adviser to the President on Grassroots Sports, Adeyinka Anthony Adebayo.

The trio commended the governor for transforming sports infrastructure in the state which has led not only to the reduction of youth restiveness in the oil producing state but has positioned the state as one of the leading sports centres of excellence.

They gave their commendation last Friday during the second edition of the annual Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Award where the governor received the ‘Best Sports Governor Award’.

In their separate remarks, they described Governor Diri as a trail blazer in sports development in the country and hailed him for the hosting of various championships and the construction of the ongoing 25,000 capacity size Olympic stadium in the state.

According to them, the Newstap/SWAN Five Star Award given to the governor did not come as a surprise because he’s eminently qualified for the honour considering the transformation sports has gone through in his state.

” His award did not come to us as a surprise because this is a man that has used sports to create job opportunities for the youths, reduce youth restiveness and made the state a top podium finisher at the National Sports Festival and the Nigeria Delta Games”, ” Governor Diri since assumption of office has being sponsoring the annual Douye Diri Wrestling Championship and the Prosperity Cup and recently approved the hosting of a 10 kilometer Marathon in the state to be organized in partnership with Nilayo Sports Limited.