SWAN Mourns Ex-Taraba Chairman, Jalingo

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on Sunday, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of its former Taraba State Chairman and Zonal Secretary, Kabiru Usman Jalingo.

In a condolence message signed by SWAN Secretary-General Ikenna Okonkwo, the Association’s National Secretariat extended heartfelt sympathies to the Taraba State Chapter, recognizing Jalingo’s immense contributions to sports journalism in the region.

“His departure will no doubt leave an enduring gap, but we take solace in knowing that nothing happens outside the will of Allah,” the statement read.

SWAN further assured the Taraba Chapter of its prayers and unwavering support during this difficult time while also conveying the condolences of SWAN President Isaiah Benjamin.

The condolence message was also copied to Mr Ahmed Kagana Amshi, SWAN Vice President for the North East Zone, emphasizing the profound impact Alhaji Kabiru Usman Jalingo had on the profession.

“Alhaji Jalingo was a respected figure in sports journalism, known for his dedication to the growth and development of the profession. His loss is being deeply felt across SWAN’s national and regional structures,” the statement added.

Jalingo passed away on Sunday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jalingo after battling a prolonged illness.

His death marks a significant loss for sports journalism in Nigeria, as he was widely regarded as a passionate and committed advocate for the profession.

