SWAN Honoured Gov Sule With Sports Icon Award

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule was yesterday presented with a Sports Icon Award by the National leadership of the Sports Writers Association Of Nigeria (SWAN).

National president of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Benjamin Isiah, while presenting the award to Governor Sule at the Government House in Lafia on Wednesday, said it was in recognition of the governor’s contribution to the development of Sport in the Nasarawa state and Nigeria at large.

The SWAN national president appreciated Governor Sule for his contribution to sports development, saying the governor was the first to host the current national leadership of SWAN, and challenged other governors to emulate him.

Isiah intimated to the governor that they were in the state to hold the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting hosted by him.

Receiving the award, Governor Sule reiterated his administration’s commitment to revamping sport in Nasarawa State.

He said the role of sports in bringing peace and development can never be underestimated hence the reason his government is upgrading sporting facilities across the state and ready to build mini stadiums in Lafia and other Local Government Areas of the State.

