SWAN Condemns Attack On Plateau Utd By Nasarawa Fans

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, has strongly condemned the recent attack on Plateau United players by some Nasarawa United supporters.

The incident, which occurred during a league fixture, led to the banishment of Nasarawa United FC to play their home matches at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe State.

Additionally, the club was fined ₦6 million by the League Management Company (LMC).

In a statement signed by Smah George, Chairman of SWAN Nasarawa State Chapter, the attack was described as “uncalled for and needless,” especially as Nasarawa United had already secured the three points needed to improve their league standing.

The Association called on the Nasarawa State Football Association to take stricter action against supporters who bring disrepute to the sport, while also advocating for a reorientation of fan clubs to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to the statement, the unruly actions of the home supporters have robbed fans of the opportunity to watch their team play at home, and have placed an additional financial burden on the State due to increased travel costs to Gombe for the rest of the season.

It also noted the increased safety risks to players, officials, and fans on the road, urging all well-meaning citizens of Nasarawa State to strongly condemn the behavior.

The Association expressed appreciation to Governor Abdullahi Sule for his motivational gesture of ₦2.5 million to Nasarawa United following their 3-2 victory over Plateau United.

It also commended Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kwanta Yakubu, for their continued support of the team, while appealing for similar attention and motivation to be extended to the state’s female team, the Nasarawa Amazons.

SWAN Chairman Smah George urged members to use their platforms to educate the public, especially fans and supporters, on the rules of the game and the importance of maintaining a civilized and respectful atmosphere in sports.

“Football has evolved into a scientific and civilized sport, and any form of hooliganism or hate speech should no longer be tolerated in the football space,” he said.

